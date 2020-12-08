Time for Lisbon’s Lights on the River

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lisbon’s Lights on the River starts this weekend.
Board member Bob Santamoor talked about the annual event on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for his interview.
The event features light displays at Lisbon Beach for families to drive through and enjoy. There will be 60 displays this year
It’s free, but donations help raise money for local food pantries in St. Lawrence County.
It will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on December 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20.
You can find out more at lightsontheriver.org.
