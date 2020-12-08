Tomorrow’s Health: COVID complications, digital stethoscopes & feeding kids

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new study in CMAJ confirms pneumonia, respiratory or kidney failure, and sepsis as the most common complications of COVID-19.
Researchers hope the findings help doctors diagnose and treat the virus in the future.
Digital stethoscopes
Healthcare workers in busy hospitals or noisy areas may benefit from a new digital stethoscope.
The device, created at Johns Hopkins University, uses artificial intelligence and noise suppression technology to better identify lung abnormalities.
Feeding kids during pandemic
A new study examines the struggle to feed students amid coronavirus school closures.
While the initial short-term responses were good when the pandemic hit, researchers say schools in all 50 states must develop comprehensive plans to address food insecurity in emergency situations.
