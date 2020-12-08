Tri-county region reports 71 new COVID cases Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another 71 COVID cases were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
There were 31 new cases to report in Jefferson County Tuesday.
Seven people are hospitalized; 254 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,183 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 5 people have died from COVID and the county has seen 1,108 positive cases.
The county says 842 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Tuesday that 28 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,243.
Officials said 324 cases are active and 12 people are hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, 19 people have died from COVID-19.
According to the county, 900 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 12 new cases Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 430 cases and 4 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 11 people are hospitalized and 99 are in isolation.
Another 395 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 327 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
