Waddington man accused of menacing, firing gun

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 48 year old Waddington man is accused of firing a gun near a person he had been threatening.
State police arrested Vincent Perelli following Monday’s incident on Wayne Hunter Road.
On Monday, troopers said they responded to the home following a report of a domestic dispute involving a firearm.
Investigators allege that Perelli menaced a person with a firearm and then fired it in close proximity to the person.
Perelli was charged with:
- second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- first-degree reckless endangerment
- criminal possession of a firearm
- second-degree menacing
He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and was sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.
