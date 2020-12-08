Waddington man accused of menacing, firing gun

Vincent Perelli (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | December 8, 2020 at 3:04 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 3:46 PM

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 48 year old Waddington man is accused of firing a gun near a person he had been threatening.

State police arrested Vincent Perelli following Monday’s incident on Wayne Hunter Road.

On Monday, troopers said they responded to the home following a report of a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

Investigators allege that Perelli menaced a person with a firearm and then fired it in close proximity to the person.

Perelli was charged with:

  • second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • first-degree reckless endangerment
  • criminal possession of a firearm
  • second-degree menacing

He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and was sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.

