Watertown lawmakers approve brewery project & accept K-9 gift

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a green light for a Sackets Harbor Brewing Company project in Watertown.
The Watertown city council approved construction plans Monday night for the former Alteri’s Bakery on Waterman Drive.
The soon-to-be production site will be called 1812 Brewing Company.
Council members also accepted a donation to the Watertown Police Department’s K-9 unit.
The $7,000 gift will be used to purchase the unit’s newest member, Jochie, who will head to the K-9 academy later this month.
Some of the people raising money were county officials Joe Wargo and Anthony Doldo and local students Bryce Zeltwinger and Geona Wood.
In May 2019, we caught up with Geona on her 13th birthday, when she was asking for donations instead of presents to help the K-9 units throughout Jefferson county.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.