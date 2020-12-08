William “Bill” F. Lipinsky, 74, of Ogdensburg

He had many talents in the workforce including the time he worked as an underwater welder in Saudi Arabia. He also worked at Corning, for the Ironworkers Local 440 on the Akwesasne Reservation. Bill owned The Place and Freight House restaurants in Ogdensburg for a period. For the past 18 years, he was employed with the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg as a Therapy Aide and as a handyman in Waddington until the onset of his illness. Bill was a hard worker and enjoyed every minute of it. He also enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family, where he gave some of his best advice.