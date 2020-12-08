OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A graveside service for William “Bill” F. Lipinsky, 74, of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Bill Davis officiating. Mr. Lipinsky passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital with his loving family surrounding him.
He is survived by his daughters Dawn (Mark Mayette) Fairbridge and Kelly Villnave both of Canton, grandchildren Logan (Zach Arquiett) Fairbridge, Ryan Mayette, Dusting (Britney) Lipinsky and Dayna Lipinsky; great grandchildren Konnor Morgan, Madden Lipinsky and Tyson Lipinsky; brothers George Lipinsky, Gerry (Cindy) Lipinsky, and Robert Lipinsky, plus several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was predeceased by two brothers James and Joseph Lipinsky, and a sister Madilyn Lipinsky, and a stepson Carson Hunter.
William was born on February 18, 1946 in Orangetown, NY to the late George and Anna (Holmes) Lipinsky. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and served in the Air Force where he received Airman of the Month for the 814th combat Defense Squadron Award in 1967. A marriage with Antoinette Osher in 1968 ended in divorce. William graduated from SUNY Canton in his 40s with a degree in heating and air conditioning. Bill found love again with Brenda Bouchey and they married on May 12, 1978, the marriage later ended in divorce.
He had many talents in the workforce including the time he worked as an underwater welder in Saudi Arabia. He also worked at Corning, for the Ironworkers Local 440 on the Akwesasne Reservation. Bill owned The Place and Freight House restaurants in Ogdensburg for a period. For the past 18 years, he was employed with the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg as a Therapy Aide and as a handyman in Waddington until the onset of his illness. Bill was a hard worker and enjoyed every minute of it. He also enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family, where he gave some of his best advice.
Memorial contributions can be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital c/o Upstate Foundation; 750 E Adams Street, CAB 326, Syracuse, NY 13210. Thoughts, condolences and fond memories may be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
