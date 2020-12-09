Abraham C. Lazore, 41, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Abraham C. Lazore, 41, tragically passed away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020 from injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle accident on Route 37.
Abe was born January 21, 1979 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of Mary (White) Lazore and the late Ronald James Lazore. He attended school at Salmon River Central. A marriage to Chelsea Oakes later ended in divorce. Abe loved spending time on the river his boat especially trips to spend time on Canal Island and doing small engine repair.
Abe is survived by his mother, Mary; his children, Destiny, Abraham Jr., and Alleisha Lazore, all of Akwesasne; his brother, Ronald Jr. and Tara Lazore of Akwesasne; his step-neice, Tiarra Cook; his aunts and uncles, Naomi Martin of Six Nations, Bridget and Brian Lazore of Akwesasne; Melody Point of Akweasne, William Lazore of Akwesasne, Gerald Lazore of Syracuse, Eagle Cook of Akwesasne, Joseph White of Syracuse, and Victoria Truax of Syracuse; and many cousins.
Friends may call on Monday from 11-5:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Due to current COVID occupancy restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Calling hours will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to social distance and wear face coverings.
