Another COVID-19 death reported at Ogdensburg nursing home

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Twelve residents of an Ogdensburg care facility have died from COVID-19.
That’s one more since Tuesday. Two people from United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care are hospitalized.
Ten people have recovered of the 64 staff and 93 residents who have tested positive.
Two more staff have tested positive since Tuesday, but there have been no new cases among residents.
In the meantime, United Helpers facilities in Canton are faring better.
There have been no deaths reported at the Assisted Living and Rehabilitation and Senior Care operations and no one from either unit is hospitalized.
Thirteen people have tested positive at the Canton facilities, including nine residents and four staff.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.