Clarkson lends special freezer to hospital for COVID vaccine storage

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A freezer typically used for science experiments at Clarkson University will now be used to help in the fight against COVID.
Instead of holding bacteria and DNA samples, the ultra-low temperature freezer will now hold the first arrivals of COVID-19 vaccines at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines need to be stored at extremely low temperatures, creating the need for ultra-low temperature freezers.
Since Clarkson had one and could lend it to help the community, it did.
“We’re lucky in Potsdam and in the surrounding area to have colleges that do research that have equipment of this kind, where we’re able to, in these types of situations, contribute and loan things to the hospital, and help out the community,” said Dr. Susan Bailey, assistant professor of biology.
St. Lawrence Health System has one freezer and it’ll use Clarkson’s as its second until a freezer they have on order gets delivered. That delivery will take another 6 weeks.
