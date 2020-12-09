Divorce Court judge offers relationship advice for the holidays

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Holidays alone can be hard on relationships, but it can get even rougher during a pandemic.
Judge Faith Jenkins from Fox’s Divorce Court offers advice on couples staying together during stressful times.
She spoke with anchor Makenzie Piatt on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.
Jenkins said instead of dwelling on what they missed out on in 2020, people should focus on appreciating what they have.
Divorce Court airs weekday afternoons on 7 News sister station WFYF.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.