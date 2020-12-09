Joan M. Tanner, 79, of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan M. Tanner, 79, formerly of California, passed away December 7, 2020 at the Central Park Nursing Home in Syracuse, NY.
Joan was born February 14, 1941, in Concord, Massachusetts to Franklin E. and Clara M. (Gagnon) Smith. She was a waitress while living in California and moved closer to her family in New York State when she became ill.
Among her survivors are two sons, Gerald Tanner, Jr., Redondo Beach, CA and Jason Tanner, Watertown, NY, and two grandsons, Jonathan Tanner and Joshua Tanner, both of Watertown.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
