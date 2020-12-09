John R. Cascanette, 90, of Dexter

While he was serving his country, the couple lived in Texas before returning to Watertown. For 27 years he was a Watertown Police Officer, serving as Chief, and retired in 1987. John also worked on Ft. Drum in law enforcement in a civilian capacity. The couple moved to Clayton from 1971 to 1986 and then returned to Watertown. In 2004 they moved to Myrtle Beach, SC and returned to the Watertown and Sackets Harbor area in 2016.