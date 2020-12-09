Joseph James Wilson, Sr., 70, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joseph James Wilson, Sr., formerly of Watertown, passed away in Texas Wednesday, December 2nd. He was 70 years old.
There are no public services planned at this time. Burial will be held in North Watertown Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
Born in Watertown December 27, 1949, Joseph was a son of Emery and Ida (Cousins) Wilson. Joseph was a longtime employee of Nichols in Watertown before owning and operating Mr. Donuts. More recently Joe worked at Cheney Tire.
He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, motorcycles, and chicken and dumplings dinners.
A marriage to Donna Miner would end in divorce. On May 17, 1986 he married Darryl Wilson.
Besides his wife, Darryl, he is survived by his children, Joseph James Wilson, Jr. of Watertown, Charles Wilson of Watertown, James Wilson (companion Courtney Cole) of Theresa, Sarah Wilson (fiancée Travis Montroy) of Texas, Teresa Clowbridge-Stenoski of Watertown; and his siblings, John and DeeDee Wilson of Glen Park, Claude and Ethel Wilson of Glen Park, Leona Wales of Dexter, Joyce Wilson of Dexter. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.
Joseph is predeceased by a daughter, Emily Wilson, and 3 siblings, Corky, Donnie, & Chickie.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.