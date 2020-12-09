Mark L. “Sparky” Houle, 35, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mark L. “Sparky” Houle, age 35, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare facility in Utica, NY.
Marky or Marcus as he was also known, was born on May 28, 1985 in Watertown, son of Janet M. Pennington and the late Lloyd M. Houle. He was a graduate of Massena Central School and earned his mechanic certificate from BOCES.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Sackets Harbor. Mark was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, boating, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. He enjoyed watching wrestling and football and was an avid NY Giants fan. He was spunky and always ready for a good argument, but most of all, he truly cherished his time spent with his family.
Mark is survived by his chosen mother, Julia (Clarence) Kingston; a sister Kesha (Scott) French of Massena; two brothers Travis Houle and Branden Arquiett, both of Massena; his nephew and niece Kaiden and Mia French; a cousin Tasha (Thomas) Shenk of Adams; his aunt Deborah Baker (Joseph Dupre) of Watertown; two uncle’s Robert Houle of Watertown and Ricky Houle of Massena; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father Lloyd and his grandparents Lloyd F. and Florence Houle.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Wednesday 1-3:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 at the Louisville Community Cemetery. Due to Covid, services will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.
Memories and condolences may be share online at www.donaldsonfh.com
