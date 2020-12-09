Morning Checkup: stroke care

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There have been a lot of advances in stroke care in the 22 years Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray has been at Samaritan Medical Center.
She says many of those changes have been over the last few years.
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States suffers a stroke, she says, so it’s important to quickly identify a stroke victim and get them to the emergency room as soon as possible.
She talks us through what happens in a typical stroke case in an interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Watch the video above for her interview.
