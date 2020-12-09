Nancy Hayes Todd, 62, formerly of Canton

Nancy was born June 1, 1958, in Bangor, Maine, the daughter of Byron and Joan (Morey) Hayes. She attended Brewer and Bangor schools and EMVTI in Bangor, Maine. She was employed by Webber Oil Company in Bangor before her move to New York. She worked for Kraft Cheese in Canton and retired from St. Lawrence County where she was an account clerk for 15 years.