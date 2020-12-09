Noah Marc King, 48, of Akwesasne

Noah worked throughout the community, delivering fuel for Minnie Lazore and JR Fuels, an attendant at Log Cabin Gas Station, and most recently was operating his restaurant, LA Kings. He was also a skilled race car technician, working on the cars in the Modified Class for #9 Mark Smoke, #8 Al Jacobs, #73 Ryan Jacobs, and the latest team he was working on was the Sportsman Class with #1R Ricky Thompson. He enjoyed ice fishing and hunting – especially for deer and raccoons. He also was a skilled artist, enjoyed RC cars and custom painting. He could often be seen at the casino table games or in Walmart buying supplies for his restaurant. Above all, he cherished the time he was able to spend with his family and friends.