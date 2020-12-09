Richard E. Wiseman, 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard E. Wiseman, 87, of 1124 Jewell Dr., Watertown and longtime resident of Chaumont, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on January 22, 1933 in the Town of Watertown, son of William and Iva (Denney) Wiseman, he graduated from Watertown High School in 1951.
He married Nancy Mason on October 22, 1955 at All Saints Church in Chaumont, NY. The couple resided in Brownville for a short time before purchasing their home in Chaumont where they resided until 2018.
Richard started out working at NY Air Brake, he then worked at Brownville Board Co. for 14 years, he became a salesman for Ward Foods and had his own route before he and his wife purchased the Red & White Store in Chaumont in 1972. The couple renamed the store Dick’s Midstate which they owned and operated until they retired.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing baseball and bowling. He was a hard worker and took great pride in having his children take part in the family business.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 66 years, Nancy J. Wiseman, five loving children and their spouses, Kim and Richard Bearup, Syracuse, Dan and Sara Wiseman, Sackets Harbor, William and Ellen Wiseman, Three Mile Bay, Debra and Joseph Gould, Cape Vincent, Cynthia Longamore, Dexter; a sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Frank Gregor, Hot Springs, AK; 13 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was Richard’s wish to be cremated and burial to take place privately at the New Cedar Grove Cemetery, Chaumont.
Donations may be made in Richard’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
