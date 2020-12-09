Salvation Army’s Red Kettle donations are down

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Salvation Army red kettles are emptier than what they usually are for this time of year.
The Salvation Army Empire State Division says donations are half of what they usually are at this point in December. Major Karen Smullen says money given to the Watertown Salvation Army are off by 30 percent and that’s believed to be related to the pandemic.
“It’s hard not to worry, it really is, because we see the predictions not just here in Watertown, but in any location. There is some consolation in that too, that we know it’s not us not doing our best, right, that it’s just a statement of the situation we are in right now,” said Smullen.
There are a number of ways you can donate:
- Tell your Amazon Alexa, “Alexa, donate $25 to The Salvation Army”
- Text “redkettle” to 41444 (redkettle is one word)
- Tap your mobile payment enabled device at any of our physical red kettles
- Scan the QR code at our red kettles to open the donation page
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.