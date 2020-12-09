Snow, some mixed, some rain

Wednesday AM Weather
By Les Shockley | December 9, 2020 at 6:35 AM EST - Updated December 9 at 6:35 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - People across the north country will see anywhere from a dusting to a few inches of snow today.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 a.m. Thursday.

St. Lawrence County will see snow, too, although no alerts are posted.

The highest snowfall will be on the Tug Hill, where they could see 4 to 5 inches.

Some places could see a wintry mix and others could see rain.

Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-30s.

Snow continues off and on through the night. Lows will be in the low 30s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper-30s on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

It will be in the low to mid-40s Saturday and Sunday. There’s a chance of rain Saturday and rain is likely on Sunday.

Monday will be in the mid-30s with a chance of snow.

It will be partly sunny and cold on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

