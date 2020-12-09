Taxpayers get deeper tax rate cut in modified Ogdensburg budget proposal

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s proposed city budget has undergone changes. Now it includes a deeper tax cut for property owners and makes fewer job cuts at the fire department.
City manager Stephen Jellie has released a modified city budget that will be voted on by lawmakers when they meet Wednesday night.
The original budget called for a 6.25 percent tax rate decrease. That’s now a 10 percent decrease.
The original budget also called for cutting 10 firefighters, but the modified budget makes fewer cuts at the fire station.
Jellie is now calling for cutting seven firefighters from the ranks.
As a way to avoid layoffs, the city is offering a $20,000 early retirement incentive to eligible firefighters.
The modified plan also puts money back into the budget to hire a fire chief, a position Jellie has been filling temporarily.
