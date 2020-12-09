Trees for Troops brightens soldiers’ holidays

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another successful Trees for Troops is in the books.
Over the weekend more than 500 Christmas trees got homes. They given away for free to Fort Drum soldiers and their families.
Organizers say, with this holiday season being “not the norm,” a gift like a tree makes a difference.
“We’ve had a lot of families. Things are tight, especially money-wise. It’s nice they can come get a free tree, decorate with their families, and have a nice holiday,” said Pauline Beck, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program administrator.
The trees were donated by tree farms from New York state and parts of Canada.
