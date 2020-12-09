Tri-county region reports 2 new COVID deaths, 76 new cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported another 2 coronavirus deaths Wednesday. As for new COVID cases, the tri-county region reported another 76 people have the virus.
Jefferson County
There were 33 new cases to report in Jefferson County Wednesday.
Eight people are hospitalized; 275 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,224 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 5 people have died from COVID and the county has seen 1,141 positive cases.
The county says 853 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Wednesday that 30 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,270.
Officials said 332 cases are active and 11 people are hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, 21 people have died from COVID-19.
According to the county, 900 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 13 new cases Wednesday.
The county has had a total of 443 cases and 4 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Wednesday that 9 people are hospitalized and 107 are in isolation.
Another 445 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 332 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
