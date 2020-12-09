Watertown trooper suspended without pay after arrest

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A state trooper assigned to Watertown is suspended without pay after being arrested over the weekend.
James Chartrand, 41, of Copenhagen, was charged with driving while intoxicated; burglary, 2nd degree, a class C felony; sexual abuse 1st degree, a class D felony; criminal mischief, fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor; possession of an open container; refusal to submit to a breath screening test.
Chartrand was released after appearing in front of judges Saturday and Sunday.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. As they explained it in a press release, they stopped Chartrand just before 5 AM Saturday because his truck matched the description of a truck connected to a burglary on Pine Grove Road in the Town of Watson.
Chartrand was “found to be allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated,” but refused to provide a breath sample.
That led to the DWI, open container and refusal to submit to a breath test charges.
Then, Sunday morning, deputies charged Chartrand with burglary, sex abuse and criminal mischief.
“The arrest stems from a report of Chartrand allegedly subjecting a female to unwanted sexual contact and then allegedly illegally gaining entry into the victim’s residence in the Town of Watson” early Saturday, according to the press release.
A spokesman for the state police said Chartrand will face an administrative inquiry conducted by the state police Professional Standards Bureau. Chartrand joined the state police in 2003.
