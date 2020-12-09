William A. Norman, 79, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - William A. Norman, age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on December 7 ,2020 at Riverledge Nursing Home. Per his request there will be no funeral service or calling hours. Burial will be in Ogdensburgh Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
William is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also has one surviving aunt, Dora Abbott Paquette, age 97 as well as a son, William Norman, Jr. He is predeceased by a daughter Billy Jo Norman; a brother, Henry “Hank” W. Norman, Jr. and also Levi Sovie, who was like a son. William was born on July 19, 1941 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Hank Norman Sr. and Eleanor “Abbott” Norman. He attended local schools. William married Beatrice May Bressette and that marriage later ended in divorce. Billy and Bea always remained good friends.
William worked at Rockland and Ogdensburg State Hospitals for 20 years and later went on to be a correctional officer and retired from Ogdensburg Correctional Facility in 1996.
William enjoyed going to Donut King /Ogdensburg Diner with his friends. Billy enjoyed all the staff at the diner.
Billy enjoyed NASCAR, antique cars, sports cars, music, going to the casino and he also enjoyed donating money to many, many nonprofit organizations. Billy will be missed by many.
Donations in William’s memory can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 172, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences maybe made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.