William A. Norman, 79, of Ogdensburg

William is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also has one surviving aunt, Dora Abbott Paquette, age 97 as well as a son, William Norman, Jr. He is predeceased by a daughter Billy Jo Norman; a brother, Henry “Hank” W. Norman, Jr. and also Levi Sovie, who was like a son. William was born on July 19, 1941 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Hank Norman Sr. and Eleanor “Abbott” Norman. He attended local schools. William married Beatrice May Bressette and that marriage later ended in divorce. Billy and Bea always remained good friends.