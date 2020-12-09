Woman allegedly assaults 6 different people

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman is accused of assaulting six nurses.
Ogdensburg police say 23-year-old Sydney Childers allegedly assaulted the nurses over a period of time at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.
She was charged with six counts of second-degree assault, a felony. Police say assaulting a nurse in a hospital setting is an automatic felony.
Childers was arrested Tuesday on six warrants.
She was arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail.
