Another death, more cases at United Helpers in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another resident of an Ogdensburg nursing home has died from COVID-19 and 25 more have tested positive.
That’s the latest word from United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
That a total of 13 dead from the disease.
Nineteen people have recovered, that’s nine more than was reported Wednesday.
Since November 22, 118 residents and 67 staff have tested positive for the virus. Three of those staff cases are new since Wednesday,
Two people are hospitalized.
At United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, four residents and one staff have tested positive since Wednesday.
That makes a total of four staff and 11 residents since November 29.
There have been no new cases at United Helpers Assisted Living in Canton. Two residents and one staff have tested positive there since November 29.
There have been no COVID-19 deaths at either of the Canton facilities and no one is hospitalized.
