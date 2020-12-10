2 arrested after 1,191 heroin doses allegedly found in vehicle

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two Syracuse residents have been charged with drug possession after police allegedly found nearly 1,200 doses of heroin in the vehicle they were in.
Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force investigators report they pulled a vehicle over in Watertown at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Inside were Khyla Miles and Delvon Graham, both from Syracuse.
Vehicle and occupants were taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, where the vehicle was searched.
Police say they found 1,191 doses of heroin inside and more than $1,700 in cash.
Miles and Graham were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
They were arraigned in Hounsfield town court and released.
Police say more charges and arrests are pending as they continue their investigation.
