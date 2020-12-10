Bringing back a condemned building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patrick Towne is the man with a plan. He wants the corner of Factory and High streets to look better.
Over the summer, the future appeared bleak for the building at 366 High Street after the Watertown codes department condemned it.
Towne didn’t keep that from moving forward.
“We think that there will be room for retail space on the first floor. The upper two floors are certainly excellent candidates for multi-family and we will pursue that,” said Towne.
Towne is a project manager with E3d Architecture and Engineering in Austin, Texas. His Watertown plans are preliminary, but the building is not just sitting here. Crews are doing the work needed.
“If we can restore it completely, we will. It’s looking like, for the most part, we’ll be able to,” said Towne.
Towne wouldn’t say how much money he has put into the building so far, only that he’s over-budget and that doesn’t surprise him.
Meanwhile, The codes department likes what it sees.
“The permits are in full force and he’s making great strides,” said Carolyn Meunier, Watertown Code Enforcement supervisor.
Whatever the building becomes, Towne is making sure it stays standing.
“We’re using high-strength metal and steel components. This building will stand for another 150 years,” said Towne.
Another reason Towne took interest in this project here is because it’s within one of President Trump’s Opportunity Zones.
Those are areas designed to offer tax advantages when developers stimulate economic development and job creation in low-income neighborhoods.
