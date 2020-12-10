Clarkson, St. Lawrence back on conference ice next month

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The ECAC released both its men’s and women’s college hockey schedules for this season on Wednesday.
The ECAC men’s schedule is an 18-game slate that kicks off at St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena.
The St. Lawrence Saints kick off their 2020-21 season with a home contest against Quinnipiac on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.
Coach Brent Brekke’s squad will face their rivals from up Route 11, the Clarkson Golden Knights, six times and will also play three non-conference games, one against Colgate and two against Niagara.
Brekke is excited about having a schedule in place and ready to get his team back on the ice after the Saints had to pause their season on November 19, a day before their scheduled season opener.
“The formatting’s pretty good just because of logistics for us because of where we’re located,” Brekke said. “We really only have that lengthy trip to Quinnipiac, outside that with Colgate and obviously Clarkson just down the road are pretty easy, so plus it’s not a bad situation. We’re going to get to see each other a lot and probably, you know, obviously there’s always the rivalry with Clarkson but it’s going to create more of a rivalry with the other two teams in the years just because we’ll see them so many times.”
The Clarkson Golden Knights, who are in the midst of an eight-game non-conference schedule, open up their ECAC season on New Year’s Day as they travel to Colgate for a 5 p.m. start and close out their ECAC schedule with a weekend series against St. Lawrence on March 5 and 6.
The ECAC women’s schedule is a 12-game slate and begins a week later than the men’s schedule.
The Lady Saints of St. Lawrence will open their ECAC season with a home-and-home series against Colgate January 22 and 24.
Coach Chris Wells’ team has not been on campus this semester and will return the first of the year, giving them only a couple weeks to prepare for their season opener against a Lady Red Raiders team that will have already played eight games this season.
“Sure, that’s going to be certainly a concern,” Wells said, “you know, just trying to catch up just into game shape and getting, you know, almost eight new players that haven’t been to college yet up to speed to the college game, but you know it will be -- they’ll be thrown right into the fire and they’ll be games hopefully one right after the other so hopefully we can get into game shape and game mentality quicker.”
The Clarkson Lady Golden Knights will open their ECAC season on January 23 when they travel to Quinnipiac for a weekend series.
The Lady Golden Knights closed out their non-conference schedule on Saturday with a 2-all tie against Colgate, meaning the Lady Golden Knights will go a month and a half between their last non-conference game and first ECAC contest.
That’s something Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers says isn’t a bad thing.
“Obviously things are condensed a little bit in that second half so it will be important for them to go home, you know, to recharge the batteries like I said both physically and mentally in order to come back,” Desrosiers said. “I think what we’ll see is they’ll be pretty refreshed once they get back on campus and start practice again before we start those games in January.”
Those games will include a three-game series between the Lady Golden Knights and St. Lawrence February 12, 13, and 16.
Wednesday’s local scores
Men’s college hockey
Niagara 4, Clarkson 1
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.