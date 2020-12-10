Doctor says kindness can be best medicine when fighting COVID

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - He has worked with hundreds of COVID-19 patients in the U.S. and now he’s in Watertown. We take a look at a doctor, who is on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Dr. Asim Kichloo is at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. He says medicine and treatment are important when fighting COVID-19, but being kind can be the best medicine.
“Very soon in this process we learned and I specifically learned that being a human first was the most important thing in this whole process,” he said.
Dr. Kichloo has spent more than 6 months caring for COVID-19 patients.
“I would say probably thousands, if not less, and it was a daily routine - day and night just dealing with them,” he said.
Before moving to the north country, Dr. Kichloo was the head of a COVID-19 unit in Michigan.
He has authored research papers on COVID-19, but some of his most important findings came from real-life experience on the front lines.
“We had to be humans first. We had to be team players first, then physicians,” he said.
Dr. Kichloo says talking to his patients, connecting with them personally, made a world of difference in their recovery.
“I was told by a nurse that your patient is just not eating, not willing to eat. I started talking more with the patient, a nice pat on the back, a hand shake, and the patient started eating. So all that patient wanted was for someone to talk to them first,” he said.
And if you think doctors won’t do certain jobs in the age of COVID-19, it turns out everybody is doing a little bit of everything.
“I never had to change the batteries of these monitors and these devices, but eventually you are doing everything together,” said Dr. Kichloo.
He says his experience in other hospitals has prepared him to treat more patients if they come through the door.
He reminds people to take the virus seriously so you or someone you know don’t have to pay him a visit.
