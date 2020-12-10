Jennifer Karnow, 68, of Star Lake

Jennifer was born on October 15, 1952 in Manhattan, NY to Ruth (Ellenwood) Karnow and the late Richard Karnow. She has resided in the love and care of Mr. Ronald and Mrs. Betty Lashua and the Lashua family in Star Lake. They are her chosen family. Jennifer enjoyed working on crafts and cooking through the ARC Day Program. She also loved picnics, eating chocolate, being bossy, the color purple, and listening to music.