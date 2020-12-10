Land behind Newton Falls mill cleaned up, tree farm, campground planned

NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - More than 100 acres of what once was the Newton Falls Paper Mill will become something new.
The mill was a major employer for Newton Falls, Star Lake, and other communities before it shut down in 2010
Andy Leroux, who used to work there as a papermaker and later was a vice president with Newton Falls Fine Paper, bought land behind the mill buildings that was used for wastewater treatment.
Leroux cleaned up the property with help from a $22,300 grant from National Grid’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program.
The cleanup, which cost a total of $89,500, was completed this fall.
Leroux plans on building a Christmas tree farm, a maple syrup retail outlet, a fishing and hunting lodge and a campground.
“The additional funding allowed me to complete the demolition and remediation in a shorter amount of time and plant my first Christmas tree seedlings for next spring,” said Leroux in a prepared statement.
The 120 acre property is located at 875 County Route 60.
