Land behind Newton Falls mill cleaned up, tree farm, campground planned
File photo of the old Newton Falls Paper Mill property (Source: WWNY)
By Jeff Cole | December 10, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 2:47 PM

NEWTON FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - More than 100 acres of what once was the Newton Falls Paper Mill will become something new.

The mill was a major employer for Newton Falls, Star Lake, and other communities before it shut down in 2010

Andy Leroux, who used to work there as a papermaker and later was a vice president with Newton Falls Fine Paper, bought land behind the mill buildings that was used for wastewater treatment.

Leroux cleaned up the property with help from a $22,300 grant from National Grid’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program.

The cleanup, which cost a total of $89,500, was completed this fall.

Leroux plans on building a Christmas tree farm, a maple syrup retail outlet, a fishing and hunting lodge and a campground.

“The additional funding allowed me to complete the demolition and remediation in a shorter amount of time and plant my first Christmas tree seedlings for next spring,” said Leroux in a prepared statement.

The 120 acre property is located at 875 County Route 60.

