Louis G. Perry, 94, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Louis G. Perry, age 94, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Mr. Perry passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Riverledge Nursing Home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Louis is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Bjork (Timothy) of Ogdensburg, NY; three sons, Roy Perry (Elaine) of Ogdensburg, NY, Ronald Perry (Beverly) of Adams, NY and Peter Perry (Shannon) of Heuvelton, NY; his companion, Donna Heirholzer of Ogdensburg, NY; ten grandchildren, Chris Sunderland, Shawn Sunderland, David Perry, Daniel Perry, Matthew Perry, Adam Perry, Allison Kern, Craig Perry, Kevin Perry and Connor Bjork; a brother, Robert Perry and his companion, Rita Rolfe, of Ogdensburg, NY; many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by two brothers, Wesley Perry and Donald Perry and a sister, Katherine Aumell.
Louis was born on July 14, 1926, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Wesley and Nellie (Ashley) Perry. He Attended from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Louis enlisted in the United States Army on March 16, 1946 and was honorably discharged on February 13, 1947. Mr. Perry married Mary Jane Nichols on November 17, 1947 in Ogdensburg, NY, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A. D. Charbonneau officiating. She predeceased him on July 5, 2001. Mr. Perry was employed by Diamond National, Loblaw’s supermarket and finally as the assistant manager of Acme Supermarket in Ogdensburg, NY.
Louis enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, snowmobiling, camping and spending time with his family.
Donations in memory of Louis can be sent to Riverledge Nursing Home, 8101 State Highway 68 Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
