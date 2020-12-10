Louis G. Perry, 94, of Ogdensburg

Louis was born on July 14, 1926, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Wesley and Nellie (Ashley) Perry. He Attended from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Louis enlisted in the United States Army on March 16, 1946 and was honorably discharged on February 13, 1947. Mr. Perry married Mary Jane Nichols on November 17, 1947 in Ogdensburg, NY, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A. D. Charbonneau officiating. She predeceased him on July 5, 2001. Mr. Perry was employed by Diamond National, Loblaw’s supermarket and finally as the assistant manager of Acme Supermarket in Ogdensburg, NY.