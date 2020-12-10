Man accused of stabbing brother during argument

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One man was sent to the hospital after his younger brother allegedly stabbed him in the chest during an argument.
State police allege 27-year-old Dakota Bedore of Watertown stabbed his brother, 31-year-old Cheyenne, with a tool during a fight at the victim’s apartment at 24097 State Route 12 early Thursday morning.
Cheyenne Bedore was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Dakota Bedore was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance.
