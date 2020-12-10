Mary Elaine Mahon, 76, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Elaine Mahon, 76, of 5926 Jessup Dr. Zephyrhills, FL. passed away peacefully December 8, 2020 at her home where she was under the care of her family and Gulfside Hospice of Pasco County.
Born on June 16, 1944, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Alphonse and Mary Mallet Ramie, she graduated from Watertown High School, Class of 1962.
She married Richard Mahon on June 17, 1962 at Stone Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The couple resided in Watertown and Mary stayed at home while their children were young. In 1969 they moved to Silver Spring, Maryland. She went to work at Suburban Trust Company/Bank of America as a bank teller in 1973 when her youngest child started school and retired in 2003 as a personal banker.
Richard was a Professional Independent truck driver his whole career.
In 2002 they purchased a cottage on Road 464 in Dexter, NY on Lake Ontario where they enjoyed their summers and the winters in Zephyrhills, FL.
Mary was a member of the Dade City Free Methodist Church, she enjoyed shopping with friends, her times at their beloved cottage and most of all spending time with her Granddaughters.
Among her survivors are her husband, Richard A. Mahon Sr., Zephyrhills, her children, Laura L.(Jeffrey) Mahon-Tinsman, Zephyrhills, FL, Todd A. Mahon, Clearwater, FL, three Granddaughters, Samantha Hudson, Carly Hudson, Madison Mahon, a Great Granddaughter, Jaidyn Hudson, her four siblings, Edward Ramie, Syracuse, Allan (Miriam) Ramie, Boston, MA, Steven Ramie, Syracuse, Doris (Bill) Lees, Black River and many nieces and nephews through-out the country.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by a son, Richard A. Mahon Jr. in 2012 and two siblings Linda (Enrico) Martino and Diane (Gordon) Falik.
A small memorial service will be held at Dade City Free Methodist Church on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY. Calling hours will be held Friday December 18, 2020 from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm and 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.
Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Burial will follow in Dexter Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Gulfside Hospice of Pasco County 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O’ Lakes, FL 34689.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.
