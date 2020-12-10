Mostly cloudy & dry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some snow may stick around in higher elevations but it will melt everywhere else.
Highs most places will be in the upper-30s but could stay in the low 30s on the Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks.
We don’t expect any precipitation Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy.
It stays mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be around 30.
It will be partly sunny and 45 on Friday.
It will be cloudy with a small chance of rain on Saturday and rain is likely on Sunday. Highs will be around 40 on Saturday and in the mid-40s on Sunday.
It will be in the low 30s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There’s a small chance of snow on Monday, Tuesday will be partly sunny, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy.
