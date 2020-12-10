Norman K. Lowry, 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Norman K. Lowry, age 86, passed away on Monday (Dec 7th, 2020) at United Helper’s
Riverledge Nursing Home. Norman was born June 4th, 1934, in Watertown, N.Y. Very early in his life he and his mother moved back to her family farm in Herman. His early childhood years were spent
on this farm. Norman fondly enjoyed telling stories from those years (such as how he loved the maple syruping that occurred each spring). At about 10 years of age he and his
mother settled permanently in Ogdensburg. From a very young age, Norman wanted to fly. An article in the local Ogdensburg newspaper recorded his surprising solo flight from the Ogdensburg Airport in a Cub
Crusier at age 16. Immediately after this flight Norman quit his job as a newspaper boy for the Ogdensburg Journal to take a job at the airport. From there on his life was forever about aviation.
He graduated from OFA in 1950 and moved on to attend Embry-Riddle School of Aviation in Miami, graduating in 1954 just before joining the Army Air Corps. He served for 3 years as part of the Army 7th Corps flying high ranking military personnel and NATO officials throughout Europe. One of his favorite stories of those times in Europe included flying low along the canals in Holland and waving his wings to say hello
to “pretty girls” as he went over. He returned home to Ogdensburg in 1957 where he renewed his acquaintance with the ‘older girl down the street’, Barbara Bowman. They were married on April 12th, 1958.
Professionally Norman moved on to spent some time as a pilot in the airline industry but soon found he preferred the diversity and freedom of flying executive/private aircraft.
During much of the 1960s he was located in and around Washington D.C. He loved to tell how he once landed a helicopter on the National Mall in D.C as he transported important officials in and out of Washington. For several years he worked for Murdock Head and managed the airport at Airlie, Virginia while flying the company’s private
aircraft. As part of his job for Airlie he met and flew many politicians, businessmen, professors, researchers and television and movie producers. In 1968 Norman began his dream job as the private pilot for E.P. Taylor, a wealthy
Canadian businessman. He stayed with Mr Taylor until his retirement in the early 1990s. Working for Mr Taylor involved summers in Toronto, Canada and winters in Nassau, Bahamas with unbelievable travels in between. In these years Norman flew extensively throughout North, Central and South America, the Caribbean as well as numerous trips through Iceland and Europe. He and ‘the jet’, which were affectionately referred to as “Air Norman” by the Taylor family, kept busy transporting not only E.P and his family but often people such as the Duponts, Truman Capote and members of the British royal family such as Prince Charles.
Retirement found Norman and his wife Barbara enjoying life as snowbirds in Sun City, Florida with summers at their beautiful house on the St. Lawrence River. During this time he took the opportunity to enjoy his extensive woodworking and tool shop to putter and repair. However, as Barbara’s health declined and she began to suffer from dementia, he devoted himself to her care. The assistance, day to day nursing care, devotion and love he gave to her in those 10 years were truly his life’s greatest achievement.
He is survived by a son David Lowry (Julie) of Fairport, NY: a daughter Nancy Filiaci (Casey) of Pittsford, NY: 5 grandchildren Nicholas Lowry, Katie Williard (Noah), Casey Mae Filiaci, Gino Filiaci and Francesca Filiaci. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Barbara Lowry.
Because of COVID and the dangers of gathering, a memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Norman will be interred beside Barbara at Foxwood Memorial Park.
In memory of Norman: Please considering donating to the Ogdensburg VFW Post 2936.
