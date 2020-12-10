Police investigate incident between Ogdensburg mayor and fire captain

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police were again called to Ogdensburg City Hall - this time for a fracas before a council meeting. There are different versions of what happened.
It happened during a protest. State police are now investigating. Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly says fire captain Gerald Mack blocked his way into Wednesday night’s council meeting.
“I said, ‘I have to get into city hall,’” said Skelly. “All he said is, ‘If you touch me, you’ll be arrested.’ He leaned just a tad into me. I felt it on my arm, very light touch and then he falls to the ground.”
Skelly thinks it was staged with only friendly witnesses for Mack around.
Mack confirms it happened, but he says the mayor walked right up to him and “got in my face and said, ‘Are you seriously going to try and block me,’ then proceeded to force his way through me, which included putting his shoulder into my chest, which caused me to go to the ground.”
A week ago, police were called to city hall for a confrontation between Mack and City Manager Stephen Jellie.
Thursday morning, Jellie had started the process to fire Mack.
In social media posts, Mack has criticized Jellie and Skelly.
People on both sides say they worry about the effect these incidents have on the city’s reputation, but they keep happening.
Skelly and council allies on Wednesday passed a city budget that cuts 7 firefighter jobs. The union says Jellie is using alleged rules infractions to hurry that along.
“Mr. Jellie took office. He had an interview, or had a meeting with our men, and said, verbatim, ‘By hook or by crook,’” said Jason Bouchard, Professional Firefighters Local 1799 president.
Jellie says the move to fire Mack and all discipline meted out to firefighters are based on serious violations. The union says it will grieve all discipline meted out by Jellie.
