SLHS offers free COVID-19 testing
St. Lawrence Health System (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | December 10, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 12:10 PM

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System is offering free COVID-19 tests at four drive-up sites around St. Lawrence County.

SLHS officials say the four sites –Gouverneur, Canton, Potsdam, and Massena – test about 300 patients a day and they hope to extend hours and capacity before the end of the year.

They say they’re also working on ramping up in-house testing to get results faster.

Same- or next-day appointments are usually available and can be scheduled by calling the SLHS COVID Hotline any day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 315-261-6240.

