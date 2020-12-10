SLHS offers free COVID-19 testing

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System is offering free COVID-19 tests at four drive-up sites around St. Lawrence County.
SLHS officials say the four sites –Gouverneur, Canton, Potsdam, and Massena – test about 300 patients a day and they hope to extend hours and capacity before the end of the year.
They say they’re also working on ramping up in-house testing to get results faster.
Same- or next-day appointments are usually available and can be scheduled by calling the SLHS COVID Hotline any day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 315-261-6240.
