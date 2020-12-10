Taste NY Market offers gift baskets

COLLINS LANDING, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, local products might just be the answer.
Michael Myers manages the Taste NY Market at the North Country Welcome Center.
He says the market has gift baskets filled with local products.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
Prices of pre-made baskets range from $8 to $100. You can also create a custom basket. Shipping is available.
The Taste NY Market is at the base of the Thousand Islands International Bridge near Alexandria Bay. It’s open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Visit taste.ny.gov to learn more.
