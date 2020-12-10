Tenant could bring ‘significant job creation’ to new airport business park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If what is planned happens, a significant number of new jobs could come to Jefferson County’s newest business park by the Watertown International Airport.
The park’s 100 acres sit empty now, but David Zembiec, the deputy director of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, says there’s a tenant, who he wouldn’t name, that is interested in moving in.
It’s a company that works in the solar power industry. Details still need to be worked out, but Zembiec says it would be a great shot in the arm economically.
“There could be significant job creation. There could be some spin-off opportunities for area businesses to do some supply chain elements and any new development just raises the recognition for the area. It may help draw additional development to the community,” he said.
Zembiec said it will be a while until anything is solidified.
