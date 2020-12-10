Tri-county region reports 2 new COVID deaths, 116 new infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson and Lewis counties reported another 2 coronavirus deaths Thursday. As for new COVID cases, the tri-county region reported another 116 people have the virus.
Jefferson County
There were 34 new cases to report in Jefferson County Thursday and officials announced a sixth person died from COVID-19.
“We’ve lost another local resident to this terrible pandemic. This is not what anyone wishes to hear but, sadly, it is a matter totally out of our control and it hurts,” said Robert Hagemann, county administrator.
Eight people are hospitalized; 257 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,125 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 6 people have died from COVID and the county has seen 1,175 positive cases.
The county says 904 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 17 new COVID cases and 1 new death Thursday.
The county has had a total of 460 cases and 5 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Thursday that 9 people are hospitalized and 117 are in isolation.
Another 583 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 338 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Thursday that 65 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,335.
Officials said 360 cases are active and 14 people are hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, 21 people have died from COVID-19.
According to the county, 954 cases have been released from isolation.
