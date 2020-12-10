Watertown business giving children ‘Gift of Sight’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One Watertown eye care facility is giving back to the community this holiday season by giving away free glasses.
Eye Dance + Screen is giving away free eye tests and glasses to kids who need them.
They’re calling it the “Gift of Sight” and they’re giving away one pair of glasses every day during the month of December. The store is partnering with Renzi Market and Rochester Optical, which are helping them cover the costs.
“I wanted to give back to the community that I grew up in. I can only imagine kids that have been not having this eye care that they’ve been needing for years or parents that are having difficulty paying for their children to get these eye glasses; it must be such a strain,” said Kyle Westlake, project manager of Eye Dance + Screen.
Westlake said they’ve already given away 12 pairs of glasses and he’s hoping this carries into January.
