A Celtic Family Christmas

Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and their seven children will be celebrating Christmas virtually this year! For decades, they have toured extensively during the season, but this year marks their most unique - taking the stage at their home.
Spend just over an hour sharing in their music and culture, their Christmas traditions, and real life family dynamic. Enjoy some music, a bit of dancing, holiday singing and lots of fun together from the comfort of home!
Enjoy a wonderful concert opportunity while helping to support Community Performance Series!
Your family ticket for just $20
*Note: This virtual concert will be available with a live chat on December 12, 2020 at 7:30 but will remain available until December 31, 2020 so you can watch it at your convenience. It will only be available to watch on one device.
