Crash on Interstate 81 sends 3 to hospital, temporarily closes highway

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) -Three people were hurt and I-81 northbound was briefly closed following a two vehicle crash near the Adams Center exit Friday night.
State Police say around 9:30 PM, a black Honda Accord with New Jersey plates rear-ended a box truck, causing the wreck.
The crash was on I-81 near the F.X. Caprara Harley-Davidson and Caprara Brothers Honda dealerships.
The two people in the car were taken to Samaritan Medical Center while the driver of the box truck was flown to Syracuse.
No word on the severity of their injuries, however a passenger in the truck was uninjured.
Police say tickets will be issued for distracted driving.
I-81 Northbound was open back up to traffic by 11 PM Friday night.
