Patricia M. Clarke, 96, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Norfolk

Born in her family home in Norfolk, NY on March 26, 1924 to the late Lawrence and Mildred Richards McNally, she attended Norfolk School and graduated on June 23, 1942. She married Ralph F. Clarke on August 12, 1944 at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with Fr. Farrell presiding. She and Ralph moved to Massena and both worked at ALCOA. Patricia worked as a Key Punch Operator for 12 years. She was a junior Girl Scout leader for 10 years in Norfolk. She was a communicant of the Church of the Visitation where she was an organist part-time. Patricia enjoyed spending her time with family, especially her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to the Riverledge Nursing Home or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Patricia M. Clarke.