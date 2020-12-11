Rebecca M. “Boomer” Newcombe, 31, Norfolk native

Rebecca had many talents including singing, writing poems, and creating original art that were overlooked by many in her adult life because she also suffered with opioid addiction and the stigma that surrounds it. Although she was a free-spirited, adventurous, brave beauty and had so much love and support shown from many family and friends, it would prove to not be enough to save her from the horrific battle to overcome her disease. Her mom was her biggest advocate and is asking that people please remember her daughter for her inner and outer beauty, infectious smile, and kind heart.