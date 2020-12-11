Rebecca M. “Boomer” Newcombe, 31, Norfolk native

FORT WAYNE, I.N. (WWNY) - Rebecca M. “Boomer” Newcombe, age 31, left this world too soon on December 10, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana as a result of heart failure.
Born January 9, 1989 at Massena Memorial Hospital, our beautiful angel was deeply loved by many. She leaves behind five precious children: Montana, Grayson, Marcus, Eva, and Naomi. She is also survived by her loving mother and stepdad, Sonya and Donald Speer of Norfolk NY; her father, Thomas French Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Winter Haven, FL.; her sister and brother-in-law, Jenna and Nathan Jarvis of Colorado Springs, CO; stepbrother, Steven French; stepsisters, Nakkisha Shaw and Courtney Moffitt; her maternal grandfather and best friend, Bruce Newcombe; step-grandmother, Louise “Dolly” Speer; paternal grandmother, Linda Blackmer-Bratto; many aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and nephew.
She was also predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Linda Newcombe; paternal grandfather, Thomas French Sr.; and a cousin, Derek Ober Jr.
Rebecca attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School where she later obtained her GED. She previously worked at Burger King and Cerebral Palsy Association of the North Country.
Rebecca had many talents including singing, writing poems, and creating original art that were overlooked by many in her adult life because she also suffered with opioid addiction and the stigma that surrounds it. Although she was a free-spirited, adventurous, brave beauty and had so much love and support shown from many family and friends, it would prove to not be enough to save her from the horrific battle to overcome her disease. Her mom was her biggest advocate and is asking that people please remember her daughter for her inner and outer beauty, infectious smile, and kind heart.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 1:00PM-4:00PM at Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena. Please come as casually dressed as you wish. Due to COVID, services will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.
Because Rebecca was an avid animal lover, contributions in her memory may be made to Potsdam Humane Society or Massena Humane Society.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, view her memorial video online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
