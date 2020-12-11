Region reports 2 new COVID deaths, 103 new infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two more north country residents have lost their battle against COVID-19. Plus, another 103 people in the tri-county region have tested positive for the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Friday that 2 more people have died from COVID-19 - that’s 23 coronavirus deaths for the county since the pandemic began.
Officials also announced that 40 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,375.
Officials said 376 cases are active and 16 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 976 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 18 new COVID cases Friday.
The county has had a total of 478 cases and 5 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Friday that 9 people are hospitalized and 117 are in isolation.
Another 583 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 338 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
There were 45 new cases to report in Jefferson County Friday.
“Today’s increase in positive tests is not yet linked to our pro-active testing program held on Monday & Tuesday,” said Robert Hagemann, county administrator.
Eight people are hospitalized; 249 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,220 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 6 people have died from COVID and the county has seen 1,220 positive cases.
The county says 957 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.