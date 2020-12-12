Adams students “Stuff the Truck” to provide food to local families

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students at South Jefferson High School are offering community support by the truckload!
Students put on their 2nd annual “Stuff the Truck” where they collect non-perishable food items. All of the donations will be given to the South Jefferson Backpack Program to help out needy families in the area.
This year’s event was a drive-thru for community members looking to help.
South Jefferson juniors Johnathan Russell and Anthony Naccari came up with the idea last year because they both want to give back.
“Well honestly, it’s very important. I mean, around the north country we have always helped each other out. I mean, both of us haven’t really came from the richest families, but we always had enough to get what we need and we just figured it would be nice to help out here,” said Naccari.
The students say last year they collected more than 3 months worth of food and this year they say they were well on their way toward doubling that total.
